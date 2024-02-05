Cody Rhodes needs to face Roman Reigns instead of The Rock at WrestleMania, says former WWE star

A former WWE star has just given his take on the situation surrounding The Rock and Cody Rhodes and what he believes should happen instead. The star in question would be QT Marshall.

Last Friday on SmackDown, The American Nightmare was set to make his decision regarding his WrestleMania opponent. It seemed as if Roman Reigns was going to be the obvious choice for Rhodes to "finish the story." However, this was not the case, as The People's Champion emerged as The Tribal Chief's potential opponent.

On Twitter, QT Marshall began a question-and-answer session as a way to support Cody Rhodes and for fans to interact with him. One fan asked how he would book Cody vs. Roman following The Rock's arrival at the scene. The AEW star could not directly answer the question but shared that despite his love for the legend, he wanted the story to be finished and their feud to happen elsewhere.

"Oh god, I’m not the best booker by any means, but this isn’t even a debate. Coming from someone who owns every pair of @ProjectRock sneakers & have told people that Rock is 1 of my [goat emoji]... read the room and let the guy finish the story. Rock/Roman can happen whenever."

The Rock breaks silence after appearance on SmackDown

Following his recent appearance on SmackDown, confronting Roman Reigns, the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment, finally broke his silence about the events that transpired.

On his recent social media posts, he shared how he appreciated the great welcome and the loud reactions from the crowd. He thanked everyone in attendance, WWE and Cody Rhodes, for allowing him to do this.

He ended his caption by saying he had tough skin but loved the passion. This could be a nod to the public backlash this recent booking got from the fans, as they wanted Cody Rhodes to finish the story at WrestleMania.

"So f#%king blown away by this insane energy from the People. Undeniable - and one of the loudest ovations I’ve ever experienced in my career. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, [sic] thank you WWE, thank you to the man himself, Cody Rhodes - and most importantly, thank you to the People. Our connection is unbreakable and our bond is ELECTRIC. ~ People’s Champ. ps, tough skin, love the passion!"

His full post can be found here.

It remains to be seen when The Rock and Reigns will again come face-to-face on SmackDown.

How would you book these matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

