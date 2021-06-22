'I was very surprised' - Former WWE Star Westin Blake shares his honest thoughts on Aleister Black's release (Exclusive)

Aleister Black was one of the most surprising names to be released from WWE in the second round i.e. June 2021. Westin Blake, formerly known as Wesley Blake, who was a part of the first round of releases, caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling recently and spoke about Aleister Black at great length.

Westin Blake hopes to face Aleister Black down the line someday

Westin Blake touched upon his amazing history with Aleister Black. The two men worked together in NXT when Blake was a part of The Forgotten Sons:

"Yes, I was very surprised about the whole list of people in the second round. Aleister Black. Just what a talent. I was very fortunate enough when he first got with NXT that I got to wrestle him on live events and stuff like that. Very cool, because he came in with his own niche. It was very cool to see how his style could work with my style and how we could blend that up together." said Blake

Now, i must go back. Back where I came from to see how I got here.

To understand what I need to do.. To be who I want to be



Bookings: bookwestinblake@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/WgVJUxkOgZ — Westin Blake (@TheWestinBlake) June 17, 2021

Not only did Blake have a blast working with Aleister Black but also his tag team partner, Ricochet, during his NXT stint:

"Believe me, we could have some real magic matches in the future if we ever get that opportunity. He was one of my favorite opponents working with live events and stuff like that. And of course, I got to work with him and Ricochet in the Dusty Classic. In the finals. Which was an absolute dream. You work with Ricochet and Tommy who've been all over the world and kinda have their legacy and stuff well, known by the NXT audience. So, that was just a great weathering of the storms, where you had these two incredible talents and then you had Steve and myself, that match really elevated Steve and myself in the eyes of the audience." added Blake

Westin Blake now has a multitude of opportunities available to him as a performer. Whether or not he will cross paths with Aleister Black in another promotion remains to be seen.

