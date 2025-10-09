  • home icon
Former WWE star is willing to return after 342 days and replace Piper Niven

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 09, 2025 14:36 GMT
Piper Niven. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Piper Niven. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A former WWE star is willing to return to the promotion after 342 days to replace Piper Niven. The Secret HERvice member has been missing from SmackDown for the last few weeks due to a reported neck injury.

While her absence continues, Chelsea Green is looking for a "fill-in" candidate to cover for Niven. In a recent post on X, Green once again shared the message, saying that she was taking her search worldwide ahead of WWE's visit to Australia.

This drew a response from former WWE star Indi Hartwell, who said she was available.

"I'm right here," she wrote.

Check out the comment below:

Notably, Indi Hartwell is currently signed with TNA, who have a working relationship with WWE's NXT. Moreover, she is also from Australia, where WWE will have back-to-back events on the weekend, including SmackDown, where Chelsea Green performs.

Hartwell signed with WWE in 2019 and began performing on NXT. After a while, she joined Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory to form the faction called The Way.

During her stint in the promotion, Hartwell won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with LeRae. Hartwell also saw success as a singles star, winning the NXT Women's Championship.

She moved to RAW in 2023, and after over a year on the brand, she was released from WWE on November 1, 2024.

Piper Niven expected to come back from serious injury

At first, it was believed that Piper Niven's injury could be career-threatening, raising concern about her in-ring future.

However, later it was reported that though the injury is serious, she is expected to return to the ring.

Piper Niven hasn’t been in action since defeating Charlotte Flair on the August 22 episode of SmackDown. After the win, Niven and Chelsea Green were set to face The Queen and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

However, after the Scottish star's injury, the match was changed to a singles match between Bliss and Green.

