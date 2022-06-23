Backstage update on several released superstars, reported thoughts on being in WWE 2k22

WWE 2K22 was released in March of 2022 and received solid reviews from critics and fans. Unfortunately for several superstars, they also happened to get released from WWE before the video game hit the shelves.

In a new report on Fightful Select, several released superstars commented about still being featured in WWE's video game after being let go by the promotion. The performers were scanned to be featured in the game, but some were still surprised to be a part of the game's roster.

Fightful noted that none of the released talent they spoke to were informed in advance that they would appear in the video game. Numerous wrestlers stated that they were not told outright that they would be getting paid for their inclusion in the game, but to "expect something" later this year.

WWE wanted Bray Wyatt removed from WWE 2K22

Mike Straw of Sports Gamer Online reported earlier this year that Bray Wyatt was featured in the game but WWE specifically wanted him removed. Fightful reported that they heard the same and the promotion made sure to remove Bray Wyatt from WWE 2K22. Fans were disappointed to learn that The Fiend would not be featured in the game following his release from the promotion on July 31st last year.

The report noted that A.J. Francis (formerly known as Top Dolla of Hit Row) wanted to be a part of the game but was not scanned before he was released. Over 30 released superstars were still a part of the game's roster this year, including names like Cesaro, Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy and Toni Storm. We took a look at some of the biggest names no longer performing in WWE but are still in the video game here.

