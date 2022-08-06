"I'm not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore" - Former WWE Superstar Aiden English announces new journey

Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Aiden English (aka Matthew Rehwoldt) has revealed that he will no longer accept wrestling bookings and will focus on commentating instead.

Aiden English was best known during his time at WWE, where he was in The Vaudevillians alongside Simon Gotch. He also had a run as Rusev's partner on the main roster. After his release in 2020, he continued wrestling on the independent scene before getting a spot at IMPACT Wrestling a year later.

In a recent tweet, Matthew Rehwoldt shared that he will no longer accept wrestling bookings in the future but will be open to bookings regarding commentary.

"So here you go: I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward. I've always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I'm not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that. But I love what I'm doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up! All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content! I DO ALL THE THINGS!" he wrote.

During his time with WWE, Aiden was also a color commentator for 205 Live and NXT UK before he was released due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. He restarted his commentator journey in IMPACT earlier this year.

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English considers himself the best color commentator

Following the tweet, many fans hoped that this didn't indicate he would leave the wrestling business altogether.

In a follow-up post, the former NXT title holder shared that he will remain in the wrestling industry but will step down as an in-ring competitor. He also added that he couldn't leave pro-wrestling since he is the best color commentator:

"Just in case this was confusing... I'm NOT leaving wrestling. I still work with IMPACT and NJPW etc. Just leaving the in-ring part behind. This is a huge part of my life and livelihood and I ain't going anywhere. and I'M THE BEST DAMN COLOR COMMENTATOR IN PRO WRESTLING," English wrote.

As the former WWE SmackDown Superstar decided to trade his wrestling boots for a mic, fans will be able to enjoy his skills beyond the ring.

What do you think about Aiden English's transition to commentary? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

