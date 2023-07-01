Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox makes serious accusation against Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox has shared a story that does not put Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in the best light.

The star went on hiatus after an incident at a house show in 2019. She stayed away for more than a year before making some appearances between 2021 and 2023. In May 2023, she finally confirmed that she was no longer working with WWE. She was part of the company from 2006 to 2023, an incredible 17 years during which she even held the Divas Championship.

sai @meteoras 11 years ago today, sasha banks ended alicia fox's undefeated streak at tlc 11 years ago today, sasha banks ended alicia fox's undefeated streak at tlc https://t.co/DztzaORAaf

In a Twitch stream that aired Friday, Alicia Fox opened up about needing to get out of the wrestling business and WWE. She spoke about how WWE treated her at the house show when there was an incident that ultimately led her to rehab.

She said that the match she was in had things changed at the last minute, as a result of which she was very stressed out. Alicia was also given a field sobriety test by WWE medical staff where WWE stars Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman walked in and made fun of her. There was no Arn Anderson or producer in the room at the time, and her fellow stars making fun of her made her feel like a failure.

"I was kinda rushed and stressed about changing the match...I don’t know what’s going on. Here’s where the mic drops. I don’t really know how to put this. But this is true. By the time I got out of my match and I’m being taken out by the medical team...and they give me a field sobriety test in the training room and it’s like no Arn, no producer, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are like popping their heads in there, they’re like asking me what day it is, what city we’re in...I felt like such a failure.” (h/t F4WOnline)

The story certainly does not shed the best light on either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman. The former Divas Champion also added that she was very embarrassed as a result of the jibes. The producers also didn't know where she was at the time, as a result, there was no "protection" for her.

Alicia Fox has currently returned to wrestling in the indies. Her first appearance is set to be as part of Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion on July 15.

