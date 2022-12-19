Former WWE Superstar also making big bucks from premium content similar to Mandy Rose - Reports

Former wrestler Lana is reportedly making more money on her Brand Army account than she ever did in WWE.

Mandy Rose entered this past Tuesday's episode of NXT as the reigning NXT Women's Champion. Unfortunately, she left the show without her title and lost her job very soon after. WWE shockingly released Mandy after explicit content was leaked from her subscription service site. The former champion took to Twitter to announce that her site was still up following her departure from WWE.

It has now been reported by Fightful Select that Mandy Rose isn't the only wrestler making huge amounts of money via a subscription service. CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, is reportedly making more than her best year in WWE by posting photographs and videos for fans.

The numbers were not included in the report, but it is expected that Mandy will earn a lot now that she is a free agent.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC CJ Perry (Lana) made nearly $20K in under 24 hours CJ Perry (Lana) made nearly $20K in under 24 hours 💰 https://t.co/RYoAxuLn3d

Lana praises Triple H for pairing her with her husband in WWE

Lana is mainly known to wrestling fans as Rusev's manager in WWE. The Ravishing Russian kept Rusev focused on his opponent and would often interfere in the Bulgarian Brute's matches in the promotion. Rusev is now signed with All Elite Wrestling and performs under the name Miro.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Perry credited Triple H for hiring her in 2013 and said The Game was the brains behind their pairing in the promotion.

"I think Triple H is a genius," said CJ Perry. "He hired me. He was at my tryouts in the beginning of 2013. He paired me with Miro. He guided me so much in the approach of creating, essentially, the character of the Ravishing Russian with the suit, the hair. He was really hands on with that, very hands on with Miro and I. "So I will always be grateful for that because people still talk about the tank, still talk about the Ravishing Russian and her accent and her look. So I’m forever grateful for that." [H/T Fightful]

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have also started their subscription services after exiting the company. It will be interesting to see how many other superstars do the same moving forward.

