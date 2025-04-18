Former WWE Superstar and announcer seen with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Coachella 2025 ahead of WrestleMania 41

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez seem to enjoy their time outside the squared circle just days before WrestleMania 41. The duo attended Coachella 2025 with CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, and Jojo Offerman.

Ad

Morgan and Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. They will face Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who became the #1 contenders for the titles after winning a Gauntlet Match.

On Instagram, Perry posted photos of her attending Coachella 2025 with Morgan, Rodriguez, and Jojo. She also thanked them for allowing her to have the best time.

"#Coachella 2025 ☺️ thank you @yaonlylivvonce @joseann_alexie @raquelwwe @aslaaannn for the best time !" wrote Perry.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Check out Perry's post on Instagram:

Ad

Vince Russo called out a botch involving Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez from the latest edition of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan was in action against Bayley on the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 41. Bayley emerged victorious over one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, during the match, Raquel Rodriguez mistimed a spot, where she was supposed to keep Morgan's foot on the bottom rope during a pinfall. This led to the referee stopping the pinfall, and the spot was criticized by Vince Russo.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated the following:

"There was a spot where Bayley had Liv Morgan covered, and Rodriguez was supposed to put Morgan's foot on the rope, and she didn't. And the referee stopped the count. That was absolutely atrocious, man. You've got to suspend the ref for that. That was absolutely horrible. A totally botched spot. Bayley went over at the end."

Ad

Morgan and Rodriguez are in their third reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to win the titles and will look to successfully defend them at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More