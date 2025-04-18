Former WWE Superstar and announcer seen with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Coachella 2025 ahead of WrestleMania 41

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez seem to enjoy their time outside the squared circle just days before WrestleMania 41. The duo attended Coachella 2025 with CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, and Jojo Offerman.
Morgan and Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. They will face Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who became the #1 contenders for the titles after winning a Gauntlet Match.
On Instagram, Perry posted photos of her attending Coachella 2025 with Morgan, Rodriguez, and Jojo. She also thanked them for allowing her to have the best time.
"#Coachella 2025 ☺️ thank you @yaonlylivvonce @joseann_alexie @raquelwwe @aslaaannn for the best time !" wrote Perry.
Check out Perry's post on Instagram:
Vince Russo called out a botch involving Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez from the latest edition of WWE RAW
Liv Morgan was in action against Bayley on the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 41. Bayley emerged victorious over one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.
However, during the match, Raquel Rodriguez mistimed a spot, where she was supposed to keep Morgan's foot on the bottom rope during a pinfall. This led to the referee stopping the pinfall, and the spot was criticized by Vince Russo.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated the following:
"There was a spot where Bayley had Liv Morgan covered, and Rodriguez was supposed to put Morgan's foot on the rope, and she didn't. And the referee stopped the count. That was absolutely atrocious, man. You've got to suspend the ref for that. That was absolutely horrible. A totally botched spot. Bayley went over at the end."
Morgan and Rodriguez are in their third reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to win the titles and will look to successfully defend them at WrestleMania 41.