Former WWE Superstar announces he will be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 week

A former WWE Superstar could be in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 week after making a huge announcement on social media.

WWE just announced its schedule of events for WrestleMania 40 week in Philadelphia. Here's the list of events:

Friday, April 5 - Friday Night SmackDown and the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday, April 6 - NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania Night 1

Sunday, April 7 - WrestleMania Night 2

Monday, April 8 - Monday Night Raw

According to WrestleVotes, there were plans to move NXT Stand & Deliver to Thursday night, but the announcement confirmed it will be on Saturday before Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

Another potential event on WrestleMania 40 week is another live episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast featuring Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. Cardona announced on X that they will host the episode on Thursday before all the big events of the weekend.

Expand Tweet

With Matt Cardona's real-life wife, Chelsea Green, most likely present throughout WrestleMania 40 week, it's safe to assume that he'll be there to support her. Cardona has also teased a WWE return in the past but is currently signed to NWA.

Matt Cardona open to WWE return

In an appearance on Fightful's The Hump podcast last month, Matt Cardona opened up about the possibility of returning to where it all began. Cardona shared the conditions that have to be met for him to consider it.

"Cash and creative, you know?" Cardona said. "There's no guarantees in wrestling, but I'd need some intention, you know what I'm saying? I don't just want to be another guy on the roster, been there and done that, and nothing against that, but I did that. I'm over it."

Cardona was released in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He thrived on the independent circuit and has been one of the top stars not signed by either WWE or AEW.

What do you think will be the biggest event during WrestleMania 40 week? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage