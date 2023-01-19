Former WWE Superstar applauds Triple H's recent Shinsuke Nakamura decision (Exclusive)

Former ECW and WWE star The Blue Meanie recently commented on Triple H's decision to let Shinsuke Nakamura wrestle in Japan.

On January 1, Nakamura defeated The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year 2023 show. WWE Superstars are usually forbidden from wrestling for other promotions. However, the two-time Intercontinental Champion was given permission to face the Japanese legend.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Blue Meanie only had words of praise for The Game:

"I've been enjoying the Triple H tenure. I like the evolution of it, the openness to it, Shinsuke Nakamura working this past weekend with The Great Muta. That's amazing that Triple H was cool enough to let him do that. All the other stuff, just being able to have wrestling the way it could be or should be." [3:12 – 3:41]

The Blue Meanie thinks Triple H should let more wrestlers appear elsewhere

Vince McMahon, WWE's creative figurehead between 1982 and 2022, recently returned to the company as Executive Chairman. However, Triple H is still expected to remain in charge of the RAW and SmackDown creative teams.

The Blue Meanie referenced the fact that McMahon allowed Hulk Hogan to wrestle in Japan while under WWE contract in the 1980s and early 1990s. Moving forward, he hopes Shinsuke Nakamura is not the only WWE star who wrestles for other companies:

"Back in the day, when Hogan first won the WWF [WWE] title, he wrestled in New Japan as WWF Champion," Meanie continued. "To be able to work with different companies and stuff like that, I like what Triple H was doing there. With Vince back, I don't know what's gonna happen. I can't even speculate." [3:41 – 4:00]

The Blue Meanie worked for WWE between 1998 and 2000 before returning for another short run in 2005. The 49-year-old almost returned in the 2015 Royal Rumble, but the spot went to Bubba Ray Dudley instead.

