Former WWE Superstar asks someone to send a message to Vince McMahon

Recently on Twitter, fans were asked to send a message to Vince McMahon by former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Cardona's career in WWE lasted for more than a decade, and he won several titles during his time at the company. Ryder's biggest moment in the company came when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32. He also won the United States and Tag Team Titles.

In 2020, he left the Stamford-based company and made several appearances in various Independent Wrestling promotions but most notably on GCW, where he won the World Championship.

Recently the former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter and asked if anyone could send a message to Vince McMahon as the latter is leaving him on read.

"Can somebody send this to [Vince McMahon]? My texts are going green when I send them. Lol," Cardona tweeted.

Matt Cardona said he is open to a return to WWE if the right offer comes

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Cardona said that he is open to a return if the right offer came along from the company. He wants another WrestleMania moment and will not rule out working at Madison Square Garden again.

"I love the freedom, I love controlling my schedule. When you’re in WWE or AEW, you don’t get to make your own schedule. I’d be lying if I said I never want to work at Madison Square Garden again or I never wanted another WrestleMania moment. Of course, I do. If I get those phone calls, I’ll have that conversation. But I’m making the most money I’ve ever made, I’m having the most fun, and I’m at the highest level I’ve ever been. So it would take a lot to get me to sign."

Fans want to see Matt Cardona bring back his Zack Ryder character to WWE. The superstar isn't ruling out his return, and we may finally see him back at the Stamford-based promotion. Only time will tell if that'll happen or not.

