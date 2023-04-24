Former WWE Superstar was in attendance for Mercedes Moné's latest title match

Mercedes Moné recently lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani at All Star Grand Queendom.

Her former WWE colleague, Mojo Rawley, real-name Dean Muhtadi, was in attendance for Moné's latest match in Japan.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, The CEO shared a backstage photo of herself with Rawley. She also sent a heartfelt message to the former 24/7 Champion.

"I have the greatest friends. Fly all the way to [Japan] @stayhyped," wrote Moné.

Check out a screengrab of Moné's Instagram story:

Mojo Rawley commented on supporting Mercedes Moné in Japan

Mojo Rawley took to social media to comment on being in attendance for Mercedes Moné's latest match in Japan.

Taking to Twitter, Rawley stated how proud he was of the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. He then went on to claim that flying all the way to Japan to support Moné was certainly worth it. Rawley wrote:

"So proud of my homie @MercedesVarnado. Flew all the way to Japan to see her at #STARDOM and it was so worth it. Love everything she stands for, and for the journey that she has earned AND chosen!!!!"

Moné made her NJPW x Stardom debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when she confronted KAIRI after her win over Tam Nakano earlier this year. The former WWE star went on to beat the Japanese veteran at NJPW Battle in the Valley to win the IWGP Women's Championship.

Her first title defense was a three-way match at NJPW's recent Sakura Genesis show. However, The CEO lost the IWGP Women's Title to Mayu in her second defense.

In recent weeks, rumors have suggested that Moné's current contract with NJPW and Stardom is set to expire. However, those rumors were put to rest when New Japan confirmed that the 31-year-old will appear at the upcoming NJPW Resurgence show in the US.

