Former WWE Superstar Big Cass details comeback following major health scare

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass (W. Morrissey) has a lot to be thankful for in 2022.

Back in June of 2018, Cass was going through a lot of personal issues when WWE released him from his contract. It was the wake-up call that he needed to realize he needed to get his life in order, but sometimes those roads are difficult to travel.

Months later, at the House of Hardcore event in Philadelphia, Cass suffered a seizure in front of fans due to alcohol withdrawal. He was taken out of the building in an ambulance.

Four years later, Cass can reflect upon that night and is grateful for where he is today. He posted a heartfelt message on social media, tweeting out:

"In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena. Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings. Thank you. Everyone *praying hands emoji*," Big Cass tweeted.

Big Cass has been teaming with Enzo Amore outside of IMPACT Wrestling

Morrissey had a very public falling out with his former WWE tag team partner Enzo Amore on social media.

But Cass' personal issues led to a reconciliation of the tag team, and the two men have rekindled their friendship in recent years.

Although Cass is a singles act in IMPACT Wrestling, outside of that company, he and Enzo Amore (who now goes by nZo) work together once again as a tag team on the independent scene.

Enzo and Cass wrestled against The Hardy Boyz at the end of March for Northeast Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Morrissey's tweet? Are you happy to see that he's in such a good place now? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

