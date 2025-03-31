Former WWE Superstar blames Vince McMahon for massively unpopular name change

It has been more than a year since Vince McMahon left WWE. However, plenty of superstars who were under his regime are still working with the company. One such superstar was the subject of a massively unpopular name change—a name change that a former WWE Superstar has blamed him for.

Eva Marie is the former WWE Superstar, and Piper Niven is the current superstar whose name was previously changed. In June 2021, Niven made the move from NXT to RAW but was introduced as Marie's "unnamed protege." Later, Marie introduced her as "Doudrop."

The change did not go well with the WWE Universe and was constantly trolled online. Recently, Eva Marie appeared on The Ring the Belle podcast, where she opened up about her time working with Piper Niven. When asked about the name, she revealed it was Vince McMahon's idea.

"Vince...that's the only...like. No way, would she ever in a million pick that. I love her to death too. She's amazing, and was so fun to work with as well, and was such a good sport throughout," said Eva Marie. [30:25-30:44]

The duo of Marie and Niven worked a storyline in which the latter served as the former's muscle. Every time Niven won, Marie would take credit until she turned on her at SummerSlam. Marie described working with Niven as fun and called her a good sport.

It is good to know that the Scottish star remained professional, despite Vince McMahon's unpopular choice of name.

CM Punk recently took a sly dig at Vince McMahon

Although he led the company through many successful years, the Vince McMahon regime in WWE was not popular with every superstar. A perfect example of this is CM Punk. The Second City Saint left the Stamford-based promotion and vowed never to return due to McMahon.

That, of course, changed in 2023, when he made an emphatic return. However, he revealed on The Rich Eisen Show that he would've never returned if the old hierarchy was still in place. This was an obvious reference to McMahon, who was replaced by Triple H before Punk's return.

As mentioned earlier, it has been more than a year since McMahon left WWE. Despite his departure, the company has continued to thrive under Triple H's leadership.

The Game has done a stellar job since taking over, and will likely continue to do so for years to come.

