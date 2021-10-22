"He knows nothing but the system he is accustomed to" - Former WWE Superstar on Braun Strowman's potential outside the company

EC3 believes that Braun Strowman had a great run in WWE.

EC3 was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his "Free the Narrative" series. The latest episode featuring former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is currently streaming for free on YouTube.

When asked about Braun Strowman and what he thinks he'll do outside of WWE, EC3 had some interesting things to say:

"When you think of a guy like that, he was signed and put in the system," EC3 said. "So he knows nothing but the system he is accustomed to, until he shows up to this dimly lit bar in downtown Orlando. Adam, seeing that we had no catering, no locker room, he knows it going into it. But seeing him experience something different, it opens his eyes to see what else is out there and how does this work?"

EC3 believes Braun Strowman will get a great reaction wherever he goes

EC3 believes that Braun Strowman will get a great reaction wherever he goes, but the question is, what happens after that. He believes taking part in the Narrative will help Strowman realize what he can bring to the table outside of WWE.

"What's fortunate for him is that he had a great run and he is a great talent," EC3 continued. "He can pick anywhere to go and get a great reaction. But after a month, fans can go, ok, well what's next? But his ability to re-create what he wants to be within the narrative, this is what he can bring to the table. As far as wrestling goes and where he goes, who's to say?"

Also Read

What do you make of EC3's comments? Do you think Braun Strowman will show up at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Is Braun Strowman signing with IMPACT Wrestling? Yes! No! 1 votes so far