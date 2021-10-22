×
Create
Notifications

"He knows nothing but the system he is accustomed to" - Former WWE Superstar on Braun Strowman's potential outside the company

What will Braun Strowman do outside of WWE?
What will Braun Strowman do outside of WWE?
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 22, 2021 05:07 AM IST
News

EC3 believes that Braun Strowman had a great run in WWE.

EC3 was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his "Free the Narrative" series. The latest episode featuring former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is currently streaming for free on YouTube.

When asked about Braun Strowman and what he thinks he'll do outside of WWE, EC3 had some interesting things to say:

"When you think of a guy like that, he was signed and put in the system," EC3 said. "So he knows nothing but the system he is accustomed to, until he shows up to this dimly lit bar in downtown Orlando. Adam, seeing that we had no catering, no locker room, he knows it going into it. But seeing him experience something different, it opens his eyes to see what else is out there and how does this work?"
My convo with @therealec3 is up now! 💪He talks about @Adamscherr99's first match since leaving WWE in "Free The Narrative II", mental health and wrestling, wanting to be @ringofhonor World Champion & more!LISTEN: chrisvanvliet.com/2021/10/20/ec3…WATCH: youtu.be/kMMtvFKFaaY https://t.co/LbPic1BHqJ

EC3 believes Braun Strowman will get a great reaction wherever he goes

EC3 believes that Braun Strowman will get a great reaction wherever he goes, but the question is, what happens after that. He believes taking part in the Narrative will help Strowman realize what he can bring to the table outside of WWE.

"What's fortunate for him is that he had a great run and he is a great talent," EC3 continued. "He can pick anywhere to go and get a great reaction. But after a month, fans can go, ok, well what's next? But his ability to re-create what he wants to be within the narrative, this is what he can bring to the table. As far as wrestling goes and where he goes, who's to say?"

Also Read

#FREE #TheNarrative II “The Monster In Us All.”⁣

Available #FREE on the @controlyournarrative @youtube.⁣

Create Something That Will Last.⁣

#control #freedom #PURPOSE
#ControlYourNarrativeyoutu.be/OKPXIa3JXw4 https://t.co/Irh7k4hAk0

What do you make of EC3's comments? Do you think Braun Strowman will show up at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Is Braun Strowman signing with IMPACT Wrestling?

Yes!

No!

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी