Former WWE Superstar breaks silence following recent title change

Following the historic deal between WWE and TNA, the latter presented TNA Genesis recently, which featured the crowning of a new TNA World Champion. Former WWE star Aiden English has reacted to the massive title change.

Joe Hendry made headlines around the world with his massive TNA World Championship victory against Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis. The history-making pay-per-view ended with one of the most dynamic matches of the night, ending in the favour of one of the most loved stars on the entire roster.

Aiden English commented on Hendry's massive victory at the event. The star stated that the fans believed in him, and most importantly, Hendry believed in himself, which led to the biggest win of his entire career.

Will Joe Hendry appear at Royal Rumble 2025?

Joe Hendry was one of WWE's major attractions last year. With the new deal between both companies confirmed, the anticipation for Hendry appearing in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match has been at an all-time high.

Recent reports from WrestleVotes gave some details about the possibility. The update stated that there hadn't been much talk about his participation, and with it making not much sense, he might not enter the Royal Rumble match.

"No. Nothing I have heard; not to say that's not gonna happen. I think we spoke about this on the on the show before. He's kind of cooled a little bit. Maybe that's by design, but that wouldn't make any sense to me. So I don't expect him to be one of one of the 30 in the Rumble; no!" reported WrestleVotes.

While Joe Hendry might not appear at the Royal Rumble, the recent deal between TNA and the Stamford-based company suggests the new champion's appearance in WWE seems quite possible. Time will tell what the company has in store for Hendry in the future.

