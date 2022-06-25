Former WWE Superstar calls Vince McMahon "highly dangerous" following his recent allegations

Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm has reacted to Vince McMahon's recent allegations and called his conduct "highly dangerous."

Mr. McMahon recently made headlines after being caught up in a controversy involving a former employee. The Wall Street Journal revealed that the former Chairman was being investigated for paying $3 Million to cover up an alleged affair.

On an episode of Figure Four Daily, Lance Storm was asked about his thoughts on the issue surrounding his former boss. The star called McMahon's behavior "not acceptable, highly dangerous, and completely inappropriate."

"I’m dumbfounded that this was so recent. Like, this isn’t like a 1994 thing that it just came to light. Wasn’t it like 2019 when she was transferred to Johnny Ace’s department? When Me Too hit however many years ago… and so many people were coming forward and saying things... there were a lot of people in the wrestling business that were hit. How did you [Vince] not learn from that? That this conduct is not acceptable, highly dangerous, and completely inappropriate.” [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

Before working with WWE, Lance Storm wrestled in promotions like ECW and WCW. He joined the promotion in 2001 and left after four years. However, he returned in 2019 as a producer but was laid off the following year due to the COVID-19-related budget cuts.

Lance Storm condemned WWE Attorney

The former WCW personality also had some words for WWE's Attorney, Jerry McDevitt.

In the same interview, Storm added how men in power shouldn't date their employees even if it's consensual.

“I think it was [Jerry] McDevitt where he said the relationship was consensual. And I’m sorry, it’s not. And this is the whole thing that came with the Harvey Weinstein and all the other stuff that men in power can’t/shouldn’t be dating or asking out subordinates...And it’s why writers shouldn’t date talent. People in creative shouldn’t date talent. Producers shouldn’t date talent, trainers shouldn’t date talent...Because you’re concerned that, well, if I make this person happy, my job will be safer."

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

McMahon has since stepped back from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. His daughter Stephanie is the interim CEO and Chairwoman. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to get regular updates about the investigations and allegations.

