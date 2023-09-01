Former WWE Superstar calls himself the Women's Tag Team Champion, shares edited photo with Triple H

Former WWE star Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter to share an edited photo of himself with Triple H and the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Women's Tag Team Championships are currently held by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Originally, Green won the titles with Sonya Deville, however, an unfortunate injury to Deville forced her out of action.

This led to Niven stepping up as Green's new partner. The 32-year-old eventually became the new Women's Tag Team Champion in the absence of Green's original partner.

Cardona, who is married to Green, previously declared himself as the Women's Tag Team Champion, as well. Taking to Twitter, he shared an edited photo with Green, Niven, and Triple H.

"So proud of us!!! @wwe Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! @ImChelseaGreen @PiperNivenWWE" wrote Cardona

Matt Cardona got Chelsea Green's permission to team up with former WWE star Steph De Lander

Matt Cardona is currently teaming up with Steph De Lander on the independent circuit. De Lander is a former WWE star.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Cardona revealed that he got his wife's permission to team up with De Lander. Prior to Green signing with the Stamford-based promotion, she teamed up with Cardona on the independent circuit. Cardona said:

"I saw Steph De Lander and said, 'Holy sh*t.' This girl is 6 ft tall, she can kick my fu*king a**, she's got piercings all over her face, so I'm like, 'Hey, Chelsea, do you mind if I ask this girl if she wants to be my heater?' Once she said yes, when Chelsea gave me the green light, I brought it up to Steph, and then we did Australia, she came and helped me and Brian Myers. We did GCW, we just did the ECW Arena, and we've got more bookings coming up, so we're going to run with that for a while," he added. [H/T : Fightful]

Cardona is currently busy with his bookings on the independent circuit. He is also known as the "Indy God".

