Former WWE Superstar talks canceled meeting with Vince McMahon [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Westin Blake recently spoke about Vince McMahon's canceled meeting with The Forgotten Sons while speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.

Westin Blake was let go by WWE back in April. He had been with the company for about eight years before being released. Blake spoke in detail about the major difference between the work styles of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE EVP Triple H.

Blake revealed that he didn't get to talk with Vince McMahon and that The Forgotten Sons were supposed to have a meeting with him that was canceled:

"With Triple H, I was there when NXT got into the Orlando with the Performance Center and Triple H. He was always very easy to talk to and communicate very early on. So if you had an idea or something... uh, you know, your ideas. And he was very easy to communicate with. He was there at TVs, well sought out in front of the camera and stuff like that with what his idea wanted. And he was very open to the talent's ideas and how they presented themselves for his vision." said Blake

"Vince McMahon, I never really got to meet him per se. Of course, this was during the pandemic COVID era, so I dealt with a lot of people who helped out Vince McMahon and were around him. So I didn't really ever get to talk with Vince. The year that I was up there was more of the writers and creative people and they would relay it to Vince. It was just a different circumstance. Steve, Ryker, and myself were supposed to have a meeting before WrestleMania that year that we were called up to meet with Vince and the creative team, but of course the pandemic happened and all that got shut down, so that was a meeting that we didn't get to have. Working with Triple H in NXT was a lot easier... to kind of get in the ear of Triple H." added Blake

A meeting with Vince McMahon could possibly have made a big difference for Blake

Thanks for having me. It was fun chatting with ya https://t.co/pSkEe3v4FB — Westin Blake (@TheWestinBlake) June 22, 2021

It's certainly unfortunate that the pandemic prevented Westin Blake and others from having a meeting with Vince McMahon. One wonders whether the meeting would have led to something better for Blake on the WWE roster.

The Forgotten Sons made their SmackDown debut on April 10, 2020, in a winning effort against Lucha House Party. They were taken off TV later in the year after Jaxson Ryker received major backlash for a tweet about Donald Trump.

@WWE What happend to the Forgotten Sons ? Ironically they have been forgotten !! #SmackDown #WhereIsTheForgottenSons — Austin Harwell (@Ichweed99) July 25, 2020

Westin Blake and Steve Cutler were later brought back but didn't do much of note during their final few months in WWE. Cutler was released from his WWE contract earlier this year as well.

Edited by Arjun