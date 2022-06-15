"You’re fired" - Former WWE Superstar Catalina Garcia on how she learned of her release

Catalina Garcia knew her WWE release was coming well before it happened.

Garcia, who wrestled at WWE under the name Katrina Cortez, had a three-year run with the company before being released in 2021. During that time, she made sporadic appearances on NXT, RAW, Main Event, and 205 live.

Garcia recently sat down with Pousta Sports to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what the process was when it came to her WWE release, she revealed there really wasn't much to it:

"When I was fired, they just called me and said, ‘You’re fired’. I was fine with that, because at one point they started to fire a lot of wrestlers and almost every Thursday there were layoffs," Catalina Garcia said. "I had already assumed that it could happen. Everyone thinks it hurt me, but it wasn’t like that. The bad thing is that my dad had come to see me and that same day, he had taken the plane back to Chile."

Catalina Garcia had high praise for Drew Gulak and Santos Escobar

Garcia spent a lot of time at the WWE Performance Center. During her time there, she revealed that she worked a lot with SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak, who taught her a lot of things inside the ring.

Garcia also put over Santos Escobar, who almost became like a father figure to her during her time with the company:

"At the WWE Performance Center, I trained with Drew Gulak. We formed a good friendship and he taught me a lot," Catalina Garcia. "He helped me with promos, English and everything he could. He was a great partner. I’m also very grateful to Santos Escobar, who told me his stories from Mexico. There was so much trust that I got to know his piece full of championships from Mexico, AAA, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and other companies. He opened up a lot and became almost like a dad in the wrestling world and was always looking out for me."

While Garcia does plan to continue her wrestling career, she stated in the interview that she's looking into getting her degree first in case things don't work out. This is a very mature decision and something that will most likely benefit her long after her career inside the ring has come to an end.

