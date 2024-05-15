Former WWE Superstar claims he was ready for WrestleMania on his first day in NXT

Many pro wrestlers start their careers in WWE NXT to develop their skills in and out of the ring. A former star recently claimed that he felt ready for WrestleMania after just his first day in developmental.

Enzo Amore signed with WWE in 2012 and began training at the Performance Center. He made his debut in October of that year and spent more than three years there before being called up to the main roster.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Amore recalled his first day in NXT and how he immediately felt ready for WrestleMania. The former Cruiserweight Champion added that his "gift of gab" made him feel confident, although he was relatively new to the industry.

"The first day on the microphone, I'm saying 'Sawft.' I'm not ready in the ring yet but I promise you, I was ready for RAW. I was ready for WrestleMania the first night on TV with that mic. I wasn't scared and I wouldn't have been scared anywhere," Amore said. [0:34 - 0:49]

Enzo Amore's tenure with WWE ended in January 2018 after he was accused of sexual assault. He was the Cruiserweight Champion at the time and the title was vacated. Amore attended Survivor Series in Los Angeles later that year before being removed from the event after standing up and seemingly trying to make a scene.

Where is Enzo Amore now after his WWE release?

Enzo Amore took a break from pro wrestling after being fired by WWE and focused on his music career. He released two albums and one mixtape from 2018 to 2020. He later started performing on the independent circuit under the nZo moniker.

Amore later wrestled for several promotions such as Northeast Wrestling, Qatar Pro Wrestling, and MCW Pro Wrestling. He signed with Major League Wrestling in 2021 and was part of the company till 2023.

The former Cruiserweight Champion then began using his rap moniker, Real1, as his ring name. He is currently back on the independent circuit and has wrestled for Ohio Valley Wrestling, Metroplex Wrestling, British Empire Wrestling, Tigers Pro Wrestling, SSW Entertainment, Imagine Wrestling, and MCW Pro Wrestling this year.

