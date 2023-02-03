Former WWE Superstar compares Vince McMahon with the owner of a rival wrestling promotion

Former WWE star Brodus Clay (aka Tyrus) weighed in on working with Vince McMahon, Billy Corgan, and Dixie Carter.

Tyrus is a long-time wrestler who has worked for various promoters throughout his career. He competed for WWE until 2014, when he left. From 2014 to 2017, Clay wrestled for Dixie Carter's Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA, now Impact Wrestling). He joined the Billy Corgan-led promotion NWA in 2021, where he won the NWA World Television Championship and is currently the World Heavyweight Champion.

Tyrus compared working for Dixie Carter and Vince McMahon to working for Billy Corgan at NWA in a new interview with MuscleManMalcom.

The former WWE star claims that while Billy Corgan shares Dixie Carter's enthusiasm for the product, he is similar to Vince McMahon because the responsibility lies with him.

"Dixie and Billy, I would say, were similar to where they generally care about the card. Vince McMahon he's the boss. Billy Corgan is the boss, and both of them have achieved greatness at high levels. I mean Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins. He's a recording artist phenom. They both have great creative minds, and Billy is always throwing stuff against the wall," Clay said. [H/T - Fightful]

Tyrus claimed Vince McMahon gave him blessings to create his own destiny

Brodus Clay made his WWE television debut on the fourth season of NXT, a show in which rookies were paired with established wrestlers as mentors.

On the March 7, 2011, episode of RAW, he made his main roster debut as Alberto Del Rio's bodyguard. WWE replaced his gimmick with The Funkasaurus, a funk dancer followed by The Funkadactyls, in 2012.

During the same interview, Tyrus also praised Corgan and McMahon for allowing him to pursue his ideas and career.

"The one thing that they both do, in my time with Vince McMahon and my time right now with Billy, is they both say, 'What do you got?' To me, it's one of those things where it's like a noose because if you [fail], 'Well, it was your idea,' so they put it on me. Get over or don't. I like that. I like being in control of my own destiny," said Tyrus. [H/T - Fightful]

On February 11 at NWA Nuff Said, the 49-year-old will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona.

