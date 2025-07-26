Former WWE Superstar confirms that Triple H didn't 'fumble' his pairing with Hall of Famer

Former WWE Superstar and one-time United States Champion, Baron Corbin, has refused to blame Triple H for potentially 'fumbling' his pairing with a Hall of Famer.After a brief hiatus, Baron Corbin returned on the October 17 episode of Monday Night RAW, with WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield as his new manager, and defeated Dolph Ziggler (now Nic Nemeth). He even debuted a new nickname: The Modern Day Wrestling God, which was a reference to JBL's former nickname. However, Layfield's association with Corbin ended soon after the latter's loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 episode of the red brand.Corbin, now going by his real name, Thomas Pestock, recently took to X/Twitter to reply to a fan who had claimed that the CCO was the one responsible for the split. He said that Triple H didn't 'fumble' his alliance with JBL, and added that the partnership had the potential to be special, and that the Hall of Famer had even come up with several amazing ideas.&quot;It definitely wasn’t triple H. It definitely could’ve been special and Jbl had so many amazing ideas,&quot; wrote Corbin.You can check out Corbin's tweet below:Former WWE star Baron Corbin claimed that he went into a &quot;dark place&quot; with his alliance with JBLBaron Corbin previously opened up about his alliance with JBL, stating that he went back into a dark place after his unsuccessful run with the Hall of Famer.Speaking with WrestleManiac UK, the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion had this to say:&quot;When I was kind of finishing my time up there on the main roster before NXT, I was stuck, man. I was mentally burnt out. Physically, I was burnt out. The stuff with JBL just didn't work for some reason, it didn't resonate with the audience like I saw it. I still think it could have been so successful. So, that really hurt, because I think the world of John [JBL] and it really kind of put me in a dark place in a sense.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCorbin is the current MLW World Tag Team Champion with Donovan Dijak.