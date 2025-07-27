  • home icon
Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade shares good news with her fans

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:03 GMT
Image source: WWE's official website

Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade, aka Elayna Black, has been taking her career to new heights since leaving the promotion. She was among the major names who were shockingly released from the Stamford-based promotion in May 2025. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion's exit marked the end of her four-year tenure with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Jade has been making the most of her time away from the ring. After announcing her hiatus from pro wrestling, the 24-year-old star has shared some positive news with her fans.

On her Instagram Story, Jade shared pictures of her brand-new white Mercedes-Benz GLB 250. She captioned the image, 'My new baby,' confirming that she had bought a new luxury ride.

Cora Jade with her new car (Image credits: Cora Jade's Instagram handle)

The former NXT star is on a break from pro wrestling following her release from WWE

Cora Jade had multiple matches on the indies following her release from the Stamford-based promotion. However, she recently took to her social media accounts and penned down an emotional post, revealing that she had decided to step away from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Jade revealed that she was taking a break from wrestling to focus on her mental health. The former WWE NXT star also apologized to her fans and promoters for canceling any upcoming bookings and appearances.

"I originally had a 10 minute long video explaining where my head’s at, and maybe eventually l’ll post it but seems unnecessary for now. I’ll keep it short but I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It’s no longer good for my mental health and I’ll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don’t step away. I’m gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there. I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you -Brie/Elayna "Let go or be dragged,"" Jade wrote.
It will be interesting to see when Jade returns to the squared circle and whether she re-signs with WWE anytime soon.

