24-year-old former WWE champion taking time off from wrestling; expected to miss the rest of the year - Reports

A 24-year-old former WWE champion will be taking the rest of the year away from the ring. The star is not expected to be back anytime soon.Earlier yesterday, Cora Jade, aka Elayna Black, posted that she would be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. She said that it was not good for her mental health, and she didn't know if the love she had for wrestling would ever return, unless she stepped away.The former NXT star claimed she would take the rest of the year to take care of herself first, also apologizing to promoters and fans who had been ready to meet her at upcoming appearances.&quot;I originally had a 10 minute long video explaining where my head’s at, and maybe eventually l’ll post it but seems unnecessary for now. I’ll keep it short but I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It’s no longer good for my mental health and I’ll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don’t step away. I’m gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there. I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you -Brie/Elayna &quot;Let go or be dragged&quot;&quot;Fightful Select has reportedly received word that Cora Jade is expected to be away from the ring at least until the end of the year. The reason remains that the former WWE star is taking personal time away.The 24-year-old was let go from her WWE contract earlier this year, ending her time with the company on May 2.