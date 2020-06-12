Former WWE Superstar Dan Rodman finds success outside the company

More and more Superstars are now finding success in their post-WWE career.

The Miz shared the stage with Dan Rodman in WWE Tough Enough Season 4.

Dan Rodimer in WWE

Dan Rodimer is going to be a familiar face to anyone who followed the 4th season of Tough Enough in 2004. The former WWE Superstar is currently leading the primary for Nevada's 3rd Congressional district. Daniel Rodimer could be the next person from the world of professional wrestling to be entering the world of politics.

Today I am officially declaring VICTORY in the Republican Primary for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.



I want to thank you ALL for your help. You ROCK! #NV03



You can read my full statement here: https://t.co/DujWjKhqPu — Big Dan Rodimer for Congress NV-03 (@DanRodimer) June 11, 2020

WWE and politics

WWE is known for being the largest wrestling promotion in the world. Any wrestler who gets to be a part of the televised WWE shows for any length of time is more than enough to have anyone go over and acknowledges that they reached the height of possibilities in the professional wrestling world.

After their time in WWE, Superstars often try their luck outside the company as well. While the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Batista tried and made it in the world of Hollywood, for others politics was the path that they chose. Matt Morgan is known for being a career politician now. Currently, he is the mayor of Longwood City and has entered the race for the Seminole County Commission seat as well.

Meanwhile, Glenn Jacobs aka Kane is also the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

For Dan Rodimer, he did not quite break into the world of WWE but he was featured on televised WWE shows, which is more than quite a lot of others at the time. As a Republican candidate, he has a greater than ten point lead over former State Treasurer Dan Schwartz, securing 43.5% of the vote at the moment. The district is currently represented by the Democratic Party's Susie Lee. A lot of the votes were submitted by mail, so the official results are still a week away.

Dan Rodimer's run in WWE

Dan Rodimer was in the season of Tough Enough with The Miz and Ryback, and following the season signed a developmental deal with WWE.

He even competed on Heat as Dan Rodman in a match against Nick Dinsmore aka Eugene. Soon, though, he would be released from his WWE contract in 2007.

Now, he is making waves in his political career.