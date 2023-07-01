Former WWE Superstar Darren Drozdov passes away at 54

Former WWE Superstar Darren Drozdov sadly passed away today at just 54 years old.

Darren Drozdov (Droz) signed with WWE in the 1990s, but his career was cut short due to an injury suffered in October 1999. He fractured two vertebrae in his neck during a match against D'Lo Brown and was never able to walk again.

Before signing with WWE, Drozdov played in NFL for three seasons with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos. He was nicknamed "Puke" after vomiting during a Monday Night Football game, and Vince McMahon once had Droz puke on command while filming Beyond the Mat.

He debuted in 1998 and captivated wrestling fans during his time in the Legion of Doom before his career was cut short. He remained with the promotion following his career-ending injury and wrote articles for the company's website. Droz also made appearances at conventions after his in-ring career came to an end.

WWE releases statement from the family of Darren Drozdov

The company released a statement from the family of Darren Drozdov following his passing.

The statement noted that Darren was never discouraged following his injury and lived every day to the fullest. The Drozdov family also thanked his fans, colleagues, and former teammates for their support.

Below is an excerpt from the statement from the Drozdov family after Darren's passing:

"We also would also like to thank WWE for treating him like family, and for all of their love, support and stepping up to make sure that Darren always had the proper care and treatment needed to live in his condition over the past 24 years. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend who had always put others first, especially his family."

Despite his career being cut short by injury, Droz lived every day to the fullest until his last. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Drozdov's family, friends, and fans following his passing today. He will be missed.

