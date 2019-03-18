5 WWE career-ending injuries caught on camera

Sting's career came to a sad end against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015.

We all know that the world of professional wrestling is a tough job.

You have to spend a ton of time away from your family, travelling on the road, and missing out on some key life moments.

Whilst away, you need to keep your body in peak physical condition, often hitting a gym late at night to keep yourself in shape.

And of course, there are the bumps and bruises a wrestler takes each and every night, with the risk of injury always present.

Some Superstars have even had their careers ended in the ring against their wishes, as even just one wrong move can end their livelihoods and leave them worried about their future.

Here are five WWE career-ending injuries that were caught on camera.

Note: Due to the sensitive nature of these injuries, they will not be used here.

5: Darren Drozdov

Drozdov has remained a positive attitude since being paralyzed during a match on SmackDown in 2000.

Darren Drozdov was probably never going to be the next 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin but was in a very comfortable spot when he joined the WWF.

A former NFL star, Drozdov (known in the company simply as Droz), joined the WWF in 1999, though had his life changed a year later.

Appearing on SmackDown, Droz faced D-Lo Brown, and a botched running powerbomb made so Droz landed on his head, fracturing two disks.

Paralyzed, Droz's in-ring career came to an instant end, though has a lifetime contract with WWE, and has regained mobility in the upper half of his body.

Despite his ordeal, Droz has kept his positive outlook on life, and feels no ill will to D'Lo, calling it a one in a million accident.

