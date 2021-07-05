Former WWE Superstar and his daughter had a meeting with Mickie James over upcoming NWA pay-per-view

Mickie James wanted to help WWE produce an all-women's show, but the company wasn't interested. After her release, she was approached by Billy Corgan and the National Wrestling Alliance to help make her dream a reality.

Mickie James recently appeared on NWA Powerrr alongside Corgan to reveal that she would be the Executive Producer on the upcoming pay-per-view NWA Empowerrr, which will be the company's first all-women show.

Jimmy Wang Yang spoke with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online and revealed that he and his daughter, Jazzy Yang, recently sat down with Mickie James to discuss this event and hints that his daughter will be part of the historic event.

"I’m going to give you a little secret," Jimmy Wang Yang said. "Me and Jazzy Yang (his daughter) just had a meeting with Mickie James. There’s something happening at the end of August with the company. A history moment for the company. Make sure you stay tuned and check Jazzy Yang."

Una foto reciente de Jimmy Wang Yang, su hija Jazzy Yang y Mickie James promocionando @Wrasslin4theki1 @jazzywangyang @akioyang @MickieJames pic.twitter.com/AZ32jNwhtZ — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) July 3, 2021

What does Mickie James have planned for NWA Empowerrr?

While little is known about the upcoming NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view, the one thing we do know is that Mickie James won't be wrestling on it.

However, she did confirm that she will wrestle the following night at NWA 73 against an opponent yet to be named. While we aren't sure what involvement Jazzy Yang will have that weekend, it's probably a safe bet to assume she won't be Mickie's opponent at NWA 73.

"Te voy a revelar un pequeño secreto. Jazzy Yang (su hija) y yo acabamos de tener una reunión con Mickie James”. “Algo estará sucediendo a finales de agosto con la empresa (NWA). Un momento histórico para la empresa. Asegúrate de estar atento y estar al pendiente de Jazzy Yang”. pic.twitter.com/IphIDcPIt7 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) July 4, 2021

