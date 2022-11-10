Deonna Purrazzo is officially a married woman.

The former two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion has been dating Steve Maclin since 2020. The two announced their engagement earlier this year in February.

The Virtuosa posted to her Instagram Stories this afternoon that she and IMPACT Wrestling's Steve Maclin have been officially married. She wrote the following caption on her story:

"GUESS WHO'S LEGALLY MARRIED *four heart-eyed face emojis* @STEVEMACLIN," Purrazzo wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are attending Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin's wedding

As is the case with most wrestling weddings in recent years, these events are often a get-together of various wrestlers across multiple companies.

It doesn't appear that Deonna Purrazzo's wedding will be any different, as some wrestlers are already on social media to announce that they're attending today's wedding.

Notable names include Purrazzo's best friend Chelsea Green, who WWE is reportedly looking to bring her back to the company. Alongside her for today's festivities is her husband Matt Cardona (former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder).

While there are reportedly still a number of months on Purrazzo's current contract with IMPACT Wrestling, there will certainly be significant interest from multiple companies when The Virtuosa once again becomes a free agent in the world of professional wrestling.

Purrazzo wrestled in the main event of an episode of AEW Dynamite back in May in Baltimore. She competed against Mercedes Martinez to crown an undisputed Ring of Honor Women's World Champion, which Martinez won.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we'd like to send our congratulations to the newly married couple.

What are your thoughts on Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin tying the knot? Do you think either will make a return to WWE at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

