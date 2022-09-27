Former WWE Superstar Fandango (aka Dirty Dango) to join a televised wrestling company soon

Former WWE Superstar Dirty Dango (fka Fandango) is set to join a wrestling promotion with a television deal in the near future.

Fandango was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly 15 years after joining the company in 2006. His only title reign in the company was in NXT, where he won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Tyler Breeze. He is currently signed to the NWA promotion and also competes on the independent circuit.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Dango revealed that he has signed a contract with a new wrestling company. He added that the said promotion also has a television deal:

"I’m starting with a company soon I think in the next couple of weeks that I can’t really talk about but it should be on TV — I mean, it will be on TV." (H/T- postwrestling)

Fandango was released from WWE in 2021

Fandango was one of the most charismatic wrestlers in WWE during his time with the company. His ballroom dance character, where he danced to the ring alongside professional ballroom dancer Andrea Lynn, was widely popular among fans.

However, Andrea was soon replaced by Summer Rae. Dango revealed on the same podcast that WWE wanted to hire Lynn on a permanent basis, but her then-boyfriend allegedly persuaded her not to go through with it:

“The office loved her,” Fandango said. “They wanted to sign her to a contract. Dude, her f**king boyfriend came to every TV. You gotta think, there’s this 21-year-old girl hanging out… you know how the boys are. This kid’s like 20, bro, and he’s backstage looking around like, ‘What the f**k?’ and he convinced her not to sign a contract.” [14:57-15:19]

Dango secured the biggest victory of his career in his main roster debut match as he defeated Chris Jericho in a singles match at WrestleMania 29. After being a part of the singles division for nearly three years, he joined forces with Tyler Breeze to form Breezango. The duo were sent to NXT by the end of 2018 before their eventual release in 2021.

