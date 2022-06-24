Former WWE Superstar Fandango shares what he would do if he wasn't a wrestler (Exclusive)

Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) has enjoyed a fulfilling career in pro wrestling. However, he did not hesitate in revealing his alternate profession, had the squared circle not worked out for him.

Although popular, Fandango was let go by the company in June 2021. During his 15-year-long tenure, he had a dancer gimmick and eventually teamed up with Tyler Breeze. Prior to their departure, the duo was a part of NXT, where they won the brand's tag team championship.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, the former superstar was asked what he would do if he wasn't a wrestler.

Dirty Dango claimed that he would be in the construction business since that's what he did before becoming a superstar. He is currently running a home renovation business in Maine.

"Definitely in the construction field, that's what I did before I was in WWE and that's what I did during my tenure there and that's what I'm doing now, is building and renovating houses. So, I run a company up in Maine." (1:20-1:35)

After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, Dirty Dango has competed on the independent circuit. He is scheduled to make his first AML Wrestling appearance on June 26, 2022.

Fandango thought about becoming a coach for WWE

In a different interview, the former tag team champion shared how he had different plans prior to his release.

While in a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, Dirty Dango revealed he considered becoming a coach before his release:

"I think we kind of saw the writing on the wall [his WWE release]. So, I was 37 at the time, you kind of see the writing on the wall. I had a good run and I was kind of already speaking with WWE about possibly coaching down the road."

The 38-years-old has maintained a great physique and wrestles regularly. But it's also great to know that he has a plan for his post-wrestling life.

