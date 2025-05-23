Former WWE superstar finally "reveals" why the Green Shirt Guy always gets front row tickets to shows

You probably know of Superfan Smilez, and if you don't recognize that name, any WWE fan will recognize him by his face, and more importantly, his iconic green shirt. A former WWE star "revealed" why he gets front row tickets to every show.

Mr. Green Shirt is a staple of the sports entertainment juggernaut and, in a way, is the face of fans attending the shows. While there have been some staple names like the "Brock Lesnar" guy, who is also regular, very few have matched up to the consistency of the Green Shirt guy.

Former superstar James Ellsworth posted a video with the Green Shirt guy and jokingly revealed that the reason why he has "front row tickets for life" is because he offered to find Ellsworth a chin, and he still hasn't lived up to his word.

The Green Shirt man has been mystifying the wrestling world for years.

The Green Shirt Man, i.e, Smilez, has been a wrestling fan since he was around seven or eight years old. The decades have gone by, but his passion has somehow never weakened, and he continues to be in front row seats to this day - whether it's an episode of RAW, SmackDown, or even a Premium Live Event.

His popularity has gotten to the point where even if he isn't physically present in shows, his spirit is in the form of someone else wearing a green t-shirt, as he hilariously showed in a tweet during Backlash in Lyon, France, last year.

Speculation continues about how exactly he makes his living and how he affords all those tickets. Considering the current state of WWE ticket prices, those questions are likely amplified now. It doesn't seem like we're going to stop seeing him anytime soon.

Just as seeing weekly television on WWE throughout the year is a guarantee, seeing Superfan Smilez in the front row is also something of a guarantee. Either way, he's up there and will be remembered as one of the most dedicated wrestling fans in history.

