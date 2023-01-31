Former WWE Superstar fires shots at Dominik Mysterio following major flex on Twitter

Former WWE star James Ellsworth has called out Dominik Mysterio online. He didn't hesitate to inform the Judgment Day member that he accomplished a similar feat as the young performer, albeit multiple times.

Many fans will remember James Ellsworth from his run with WWE from 2016 - 2018. He started as an enhancement-talent but won the heart of Vince McMahon and was inserted into the WWE World Title feud between Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles. Thanks to the Lunatic Fringe, Ellsworth managed to defeat the Phenomenal One three times.

Ellsworth's victories may seem like ancient history, but he remembers them vividly. When Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to "remind" fans that he holds a win over Styles, Ellsworth fired back by saying he is yet to achieve what he has all those years ago:

"Talk to me when ya beat him 3 times!"

Dominik Mysterio had quite the showing at the Royal Rumble

Dominik may not have defeated AJ Styles three times, but he must be feeling confident after his impressive showing at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rey Mysterio's son lasted 25 minutes in the Rumble matchup and stood strong next to his stablemates, Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Prison really did change him.

While none of the men in the Judgment Day faction won the Rumble, Rhea Ripley dominated the Women's Rumble and punched her ticket to the WrestleMania 39 main event. Dominik Mysterio is quite proud of "Mami," and recently gave her a shout-out on Twitter to commend her on her magnificent achievement.

It is not currently known who Rhea Ripley will face at the Showcase of the Immortals. As it stands, her current options are Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Who would you like to see her face? Sound off in the comments below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes