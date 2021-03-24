"You need other viewers" - Former WWE Superstar gives his honest opinion of Bad Bunny wrestling at WrestleMania [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Orlando Colon, formerly known as Epico, was the guest on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, Epico opened up about Grammy award winner Bad Bunny wrestling at WrestleMania 37.

Epico made his WWE debut in 2011, and he went on to wrestle in the company until his release in 2020. During his WWE career, Epico won the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside his cousin, Primo. Epico is also a former WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion.

During his appearance on UnSKripted, Epico said that Bad Bunny wrestling at this year's WrestleMania is great for the business. He stated that Bad Bunny is bringing new eyes to the product. Epico also explained that he expects the muscial star to steal the show at WrestleMania 37.

"That's great for the business. People might hate me for saying this, but you need eyes that are not your regular viewers. You need other viewers that don't watch wrestling. That's what WWE is looking for, and it's been done for decades and decades. That's what wrestling does. You have to grow the business to a certain level - now you're here, what do I have to do to get to this level? You need a superstar, a mega star. Who's the hottest singer right now? Bad Bunny. "

"Everywhere Bad Bunny goes, there are a lot of followers, a lot of eyes following this kid. He's a good kid, and I won't be surprised if he steals the show. He's one of us, he's passionate about wrestling."

Epico argued that featuring stars like Bad Bunny helps companies grow their audiences by attracting new viewers. Additionally, he pointed out that wrestling promotions have been utilizing celebrities for decades.

The Miz challenged Bad Bunny on WWE RAW earlier this week

Bad Bunny and The Miz on WWE RAW

The Miz and John Morrison have recently been engaged in a feud with Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. This conflict led to The Miz challenging Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania. Miz faced Jeff Hardy on WWE RAW earlier this week, and the former WWE Champion beat Hardy with the Skull Crushing Finale.

After the match, The Miz was talking trash to the camera when Bad Bunny came up from behind and attacked him. The Grammy Award winner smashed The Miz with a guitar before he accepted his WrestleMania challenge.

