Former WWE Superstar has hilarious three-world reaction directed to Roman Reigns and The Usos

Roman Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso have teamed up on WWE TV for a very long time, representing the Samoan Family. The Bloodline had a remarkable feud against The Original Club in 2016, but it wasn't until he donned the role of 'The Tribal Chief' that the faction became iconic.

While not directly related to Roman Reigns, Nia Jax has a familial lineage that traces back to Peter Maivia's side. Reigns, on the other hand, is directly linked to the Amituanai Anoa'i family.

Although Amituanai Anoa'i and Peter Maivia were not biologically related, they considered themselves "blood brothers," establishing a familial connection. Jax was often cited as an apt member of The Bloodline by many fans in the past.

A recent never-before-seen backstage photo was released by WWE, which was taken during the pre-show of the Royal Rumble 2023. While fans have already voiced their take on the picture that features Roman Reigns and The Usos, Nia Jax has now commented on it, saying that the three of them are "containing themselves."

*Four crying laughing emojis* they're containing themselves," Jax tweeted.

You can check out her reaction tweet below:

Nia Jax made a one-off appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She was ultimately eliminated from the bout after lasting less than two minutes in it.

Nia Jax comments on a full-time return to WWE

The controversial 38-year-old star was one of WWE's most well-booked players for a while. She even won her first RAW Women's Championship on The Grandest Stage, when she defeated Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

When Nia Jax appeared on Ring The Belle last month, she was asked about the Stamford-based promotion releasing her t-shirt post-Rumble return, and a potential comeback as a full-time star. She said:

"I'm the last person to know. Honestly. How many times have they told me right before something happens? Rumble [2019], Survivor Series [2018], even coming back for the Rumble. I'm the last person to know. I couldn't tell you. 'Give us the tea.' I don't know. They're going to tell me last minute. That's probably what may or may not happen, who knows." [H/T: Fightful Select]

Nia Jax did reveal, however, that she misses being in the ring, mentioning the "adrenaline hit" she experienced upon return during the 30-Woman Battle Royal.

Despite a presently unknown about a future comeback, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that the former RAW Women's Champion returns to make a mark on WWE's women's division.

