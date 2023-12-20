Former WWE Superstar Jason Sensation shares unfortunate health update

Former WWE Superstar Jason Sensation recently shared an unfortunate health update on social media.

Jason Sensation joined the Stamford-based company as an impersonator during the early years of the Attitude Era. He never wrestled in a WWE ring but was able to mimic various wrestlers. The Canadian instantly became a crowd favorite thanks to his impeccable impersonation skills. Jason was released from his three-year contract as some wrestlers were unhappy with him impersonating them.

The veteran recently took to Twitter to share an unfortunate update regarding his health. The former superstar is suffering from a health condition and will have to undergo a double bypass heart surgery. In the video he shared on Twitter, Jason revealed that he was scheduled to go under the knife today.

The procedure was, however, postponed as the doctors performed an emergency 10-hour surgery on another patient. He further stated that his surgery is now rescheduled until after Christmas and thanked everyone for their well wishes.

Jason Sensation opens up on his conversation with The Undertaker before leaving WWE

Sensation had to part ways with the company after WrestleMania 18. Before leaving, he had a conversation with The Undertaker, which changed his perspective towards the former world champion.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Sensation revealed that he was scared of The Phenom during his time in WWE. He believed that he had heat with the latter. The Undertaker, however, had good things to say to him during their conversation on Jason's last day at the job.

"Undertaker, he was a great great. He was really nice to me when my last party with WWE after WrestleMania 18. I thought he always had heat with me. He'd always mess with me. He came and sat down with me and he told me that I was his favorite impersonator and all these nice things he had said to me," he stated.

He further stated that The Undertaker wished him luck for his future and gave him a nice send-off:

"And he's like, 'I don't even know you're done with the compnay man. I wish you all the best' like he just he sent me off. And he was like, 'you're good kid. You got some kind of future. Something is gonna happen for you' and we had a beer together and it was really nice. He gave me a really nice send-off when, you know, I was kind of afraid of him for most of the time I was backstage knowing him as the leader."

