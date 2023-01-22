"I thought he always had heat with me" - Ex-WWE star on being scared of The Undertaker backstage

Former WWE Superstar Jason Sensation recently disclosed that he was always afraid of The Undertaker backstage.

Sensation joined the Stamford-based promotion during the Attitude Era. Although he never wrestled inside the squared circle, he was an impersonator. The Canadian even briefly joined D-Generation X during their feud with The Nation of Domination. However, WWE released him from a three-year contract after wrestlers complained about his impressions of them.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Sensation recently revealed that he was scared of The Undertaker during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. However, The Deadman surprised him on his last day on the job.

"Undertaker, he was a great great. He was really nice to me when my last party with WWE after WrestleMania 18. I thought he always had heat with me. He'd always mess with me. He came and sat down with me and he told me that I was his favorite impersonator and all these nice things he had said to me."

Sensation revealed that the Deadman wished him luck and gave him a really nice send-off:

"And he's like, 'I don't even know you're done with the compnay man. I wish you all the best' like he just he sent me off. And he was like, 'you're good kid. You got some kind of future. Something is gonna happen for you' and we had a beer together and it was really nice. He gave me a really nice send-off when, you know, I was kind of afraid of him for most of the time I was backstage knowing him as the leader," he said. [1:13:06 - 1:13:50]

The Undertaker will be at WWE RAW 30

After defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition. He has since made a few sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion.

As announced by the company, The Deadman will make another appearance tomorrow on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. Other legends will also appear on the show, including Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and D-Generation X.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

