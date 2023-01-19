"You know how many memes have been made?" - WWE legend recalls hilarious moment during The Undertaker's match at WrestleMania

The Undertaker has been involved in some of the most memorable WrestleMania moments over the course of his illustrious WWE career. One of the funnier moments of his career took place at WrestleMania 24, as recalled by legendary referee Charles Robinson.

The Deadman took on Edge in the main event of that year's Grandest Stage of Them All in a match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The original referee got knocked out during the match as The Phenom dropped The Rated-R Superstar with a Tombstone Piledriver.

The Undertaker went for the cover, but there was no referee to count. This was the moment when Charles Robinson made his way to the ring from the back. The ramp was quite long and Robinson had to run for quite a while, resulting in a video clip that has become quite legendary.

On the Out of Character podcast, Charles Robinson called it an incredible moment for himself.

"That was a fantastic run. You know how many memes have been made from that video? It's pretty incredible, especially after the pandemic, people going back to the gym, this is how I am going back to the gym after the pandemic, yeah, I was totally blown up. I was worried the whole time running down that I was going to trip and fall, sort of like our friend Titus did for the Rumble. But I stayed on my feet. Thank goodness. But that that was an incredible moment for me," Charles Robinson said. (45:31 - 46:02)

Teddy Long did not want to do a segment with The Undertaker on WWE SmackDown

The Undertaker and Teddy Long were involved in a feud on SmackDown in 2009. One of the segments saw a number of druids carry out Teddy Long in a casket.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown GM disclosed that he was not keen doing that segment.

"When I did the thing with The Undertaker where they had me get in a coffin, when I got to TV that day and they told me I was gonna be in the casket. Brother, I didn't wanna do that. I'm just saying nobody wants to lay in a casket, but I thought about this. Vince McMahon would have done it. So, what is my problem?"

The Deadman will make a return to WWE on WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary Show next week. Other marquee names advertised for the show include Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair.

