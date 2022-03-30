Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang on his daughter becoming a wrestler

Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang has given his thoughts on his daughter's professional wrestling career during a recent podcast appearance.

Yang worked for WWE on three separate occasions, most notably from 2006 to 2010 when he challenged for the Cruiserweight Championship and had a series of matches with the likes of Chavo Guerrero, Shannon Moore, and Gregory Helms. He also spent time in WCW, Ring of Honor, and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Yang's daughter Jazmine is also a wrestler, and in a recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Yang talked about mentoring her in her career. Yang claims that his daughter is already better than he was at her age, and that he's having a lot of fun on the road with her.

“She’s already so much better than me at that age. This is actually the funniest time I’ve ever had in wrestling. Teaming with my daughter, it’s just an unbelievable experience. I’m just having so much fun being with Jazzy, you know, teaming with her, coaching her, traveling with her and everything. It is the funniest time I’ve had in wrestling,” Yang said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Despite being young in the business, Yang's daughter Jazmine has already been touring the indie circuit and has even wrestled in Japan. She and her father are scheduled to compete in the battle royale at GCW's Spring Break event this Thursday, March 31.

What has Jimmy Wang Yang been up to?

Though Jimmy Wang Yang's last in-ring run with WWE ended in 2010, he has worked with Vince McMahon's company more recently than that.

Yang was hired as a backstage producer for the company in October 2021 but was released from the role in December of that same year. Yang has also worked the independent circuit and in Japan following his final WWE run.

What do you think about Jimmy Wang Yang's comments? WIll we see his daughter in WWE one day? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

