Former WWE Superstar announces engagement to Bray Wyatt

It's a day of celebration for former WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman.

Wyatt and Offerman have been together since 2017 and have two children together. So it should come as no surprise that the former Fiend decided to ask JoJo to marry him.

Offerman took to social media today to reveal the happy news and showed off the engagement ring in the process, tweeting out:

"A million times YES! *heart eyes emoji* *crying face emoji* I love you Windham and I can't wait to marry you (even though it feels like we're already married *winking tongue out emoji*) Here's to forever *red heart emoji* @thewindhamrotunda"

Jojo's WWE release came to light only days after Bray Wyatt's departure

Bray Wyatt was released from the company on July 31, 2021. Wyatt had portrayed several characters in his 12-year tenure with WWE and had been considered one of the promotion's top stars at various points.

While Wyatt's release was much more public, reports surfaced shortly after that JoJo had been quietly released months earlier. Offerman's release was never publicly acknowledged by the company.

Their departures from WWE haven't affected the couple's relationship, and it has seemingly only gotten stronger now. While Wyatt's Twitter account is much more grounded in his character, he's more open on his Instagram. As seen below, he sent JoJo a beautiful message earlier this year to celebrate Valentine's Day:

"I hope you find someone who will stand with you when you’re on top of the world, and pick you up when you’re underneath it. Happy Valentines Day @joseann_alexie. Thank you for being my reason," Bray Wyatt posted on Instagram.

