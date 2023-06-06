Former WWE Superstar jokes about multiple dogs present backstage at recent wrestling show

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, replied to a tweet that claimed multiple dogs were present at GCW this weekend.

Matt Cardona's career in the Stamford-based promotion lasted from 2005 to 2020. After leaving the company, he made several appearances on AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and, most notably, GCW. He recently won the GCW House of Glory Heavyweight Championship.

Cardona took to the social media platform and replied to the tweet. He jokingly said, "Who let the dogs...in?".

You can check out the tweet below:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona brett lauderdale @Lauderdale11 There had to have been at least a half dozen dogs backstage at gcw this weekend There had to have been at least a half dozen dogs backstage at gcw this weekend Who let the dogs…in? twitter.com/lauderdale11/s… Who let the dogs…in? twitter.com/lauderdale11/s…

Cardona's first appearance on WWE TV was on the April 21, 2005, episode of SmackDown in a match against Matt Morgan. After being underutilized by the company, Cardona was dissatisfied and began his own YouTube web series called Z! True Long Island Story in 2011 to develop his character.

In his time at the company, Cardona made a name for himself by winning several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and RAW Tag Team championships.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona's next opponent

Cardona recently won the GCW Heavyweight Championship by defeating Nick Cage. The company has announced his next defending title match. Former Intercontinental Champion Carlito is set to take on Matt Cardona for the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship.

House of Glory announced the title match for Plata O Plomo, which will take place on June 16 at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York. You can read more about it here.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is currently signed with WWE. While Fans want to see Cardona come back to the company, the champion has been enjoying his time outside the Stamford-based promotion. It is one of the most successful periods of his career.

Do you think Matt Cardona should stay in GCW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes