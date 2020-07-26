Former WWE Superstar JTG hints at AEW debut against Cody Rhodes

With the introduction of the AEW TNT title into the company, Cody Rhodes has developed a new role, and that's one where he can help to showcase the varied talent from around the world as well as AEW with the help of his AEW TNT title open challenge. Instead of keeping the challenge closed to only AEW talent, they took the name literally and opened up the challenge to almost anyone in the world of wrestling. Now, it appears that a former WWE Superstar, JTG, is getting set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT title. Whether the match ends up happening or not remains to be seen, but at this point with the open challenge, anything is possible.

AEW TNT title match between Cody Rhodes and JTG possibly being teased

JTG took to Twitter recently to post a picture of some fan art that featured Cody Rhodes and himself in an AEW TNT title match. He tagged Cody Rhodes and asked if he didn't enjoy fan art. This seems to be a hint that JTG would definitely love an AEW TNT title match in the future.

JTG was one half of Cryme Tyme in WWE with Shad Gaspard, and the team was immensely popular. 2020 saw Shad Gaspard pass away after he made sure that the lifeguards rescued his son. Unfortunately, he was caught in the riptide as well and drowned. He would be found two days after first going missing.

AEW TNT title Open Challenge in AEW

Ever since Cody Rhodes defeated Lance Archer in the AEW TNT title match, he has been putting his title up for grabs in open challenges. Consequently, Cody Rhodes has had numerous incredible matches, showcasing not only his talents but that of his opponent as well.

Cody Rhodes has faced AEW wrestlers like Jungle Boy, Sonny Kiss, among others, while also facing independent wrestlers like Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston. Ricky Starks impressed so much, that he was signed by AEW. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are finally bringing the IWTV Champion to the show as well — WARHORSE.