Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane reacts to winning major award

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane took to Twitter to react to winning a prestigious wrestling award from Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Sane signed a contract with WWE in March 2017 and became a top star in NXT. After capturing the NXT Women's Championship, she was moved to the main roster and paired with Asuka. There, she won the Women’s Tag Team Championship with The Empress of Tomorrow before leaving the company in December 2021.

The former superstar returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom in February 2022, followed by New Japan Pro Wrestling. She became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion for NJPW and defended her title successfully at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She ultimately lost the title to Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks).

Her work in 2022 earned her a lot of praise, and Sportskeeda Wrestling recently crowned her the Best International Superstar of the Year. The Pirate Princess reacted to her win with the following message in English and Japanese on Twitter.

"It's thanks to everyone.💖🏴‍☠️I'm always so grateful to you guys!! ︎🥹," she wrote in English.

Kairi Sane added in Japanese:

"This time, I was able to win the Best International Superstar of the Year Award at #SKWrestlingAwards held in the United States🏆✨ Over 100,000 votes were cast across the board. I'm very happy❣."

Kairi Sane wants to return to compete in the WWE Royal Rumble and win a top title

Kairi Sane let her WWE contract expire in December 2021 before heading back to Japan. However, the former member of The Kabuki Warrior is still interested in returning to the company for some big matches.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.Co, Sane stated through a translator that she is interested in making another Royal Rumble appearance.

"Even now, the WWE Universe, they love KAIRI. Even the wrestlers are like, ‘Oh you’re coming to Royal Rumble this year, right? You’re coming, right?’ It’s her favorite PPV of the whole year. She definitely wants to one day wrestle in the Royal Rumble," she said.

She added that she also wants to win the RAW or SmackDown Women’s Championship someday.

"[KAIRI] didn’t [completely] accomplish what she wanted to do because she was in a WrestleMania title match, but on the other hand, she didn’t get a singles women’s belt, so that’s still maybe one thing she would like to get next time."

While The Pirate Princess was unable to achieve what she wanted to during her first stint with the company, it would be good to see her return to fulfill her dreams.

