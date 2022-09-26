“We never got to finish the story” - Former WWE Superstar opens up about potentially reuniting with AJ Styles

Former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson has opened up about potentially reuniting with his friend and former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows (formerly known as Luke Gallows) were part of WWE from 2016 to 2020. The duo captured the RAW Tag Team Titles twice and, in 2019, won the WWE Tag Team World Cup.

Prior to signing with WWE, they made a name for themselves in New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of The Bullet Club. The faction also consisted AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

During a Q&A session with Sports Illustrated, Karl Anderson was asked about potentially returning to WWE and whether he and Gallows would reunite with Styles and Balor.

The Machine Gun revealed that he has extended his contract with NJPW and at the same time mentioned that the story in WWE is not over yet. He also said that he would be open to any story that involves The Club.

"We’ve (him and Luke Gallows) got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn... Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that," Karl Anderson said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Finn Balor has some unfinished business AJ Styles

Last week on RAW, The Judgment defeated the team of Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle. After the match, Finn Balor ran into The Phenomenal One and offered him a spot on The Judgment Day which the former WWE Champion politely declined.

On this week's RAW, The Phenomenal One is set to renew an old rivalry against Sami Zayn.

Do you think The Bullet Club will reunite in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far