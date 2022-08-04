"I love Paul Heyman" - Former WWE Superstar reveals her love for Roman Reigns’ special counsel

Many within the WWE Universe have declared Paul Heyman as the greatest manager in the history of professional wrestling.

It's hard to argue against his track record; being able to claim he's managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns over the last two decades firmly plants him near the top of the all-time greats in this industry. Something that former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (Lana) knows all too well.

During an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Perry expressed her desire to come for Paul Heyman's throne as the greatest wrestling manager of all time.

"I want to come for Paul Heyman’s throne. I know I can," CJ Perry stated. "WWE gave me these great opportunities, but they put me in this certain situation where Hunter gave me this incredible first opportunity with Miro where I was just the mouthpiece. And I know I can crush it, I know I can help people get over."

Following the release of the interview, Perry took to social media to explain that she loves Heyman more than FTR love Bret Hart, which is quite a big statement. Tweeting out:

"I love @HeymanHustle more than @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR love @BretHart. It's that serious. *crying laughing emoji*," CJ Perry said in a tweet.

CJ Perry wants to follow in the footsteps of Paul Heyman

The former WWE Superstar is planning her return to professional wrestling, but the last thing she wants to do is return and be mediocre.

"God has given me the gift to talk, to sell. I don’t want to come back to wrestling and be mediocre. I love wrestling and I want to be champion," CJ Perry continued. "But am I going to be putting my time and energy, every precious minute that we have into something that I am going to be average? Or am I going to do something where I’m becoming great?"

Despite wanting to be a champion in the world of wrestling, she also realizes that by being a great manager, she has a chance to come for Heyman's throne to be the best manager of all time.

"That’s my biggest take of the last year of being away, like yes, I want to come back to wrestling, yes I want to do something absolutely. I love wrestling, I love the fans, there’s nothing like it in the entire world — but I don’t want to come back and be mediocre. I want to make an impact and tell compelling stories and really come for Paul Heyman’s throne and solidify being the best manager of all time." [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of CJ Perry's comments? Do you think she can give Heyman a run for his money and become the greatest wrestling manager of all time? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. Can CJ Perry give Paul Heyman a run for his money? Yes No 5 votes so far