Former WWE Superstar Lana sends one-word message to Judgment Day member following AEW Debut 

Former WWE Superstar Lana, now known as CJ Perry, debuted on AEW last night at All Out, seemingly picking up where she left off in a storyline with her husband Rusev, now known as Miro.

The former star seemingly still had time to check back on her friends in WWE and sent congratulations to Damian Priest after he wrote a lengthy update about becoming one-half of the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions while still holding the Money in the Bank contract.

The Judgment Day now sholds a title each and appearsappears to be taking over the company following their respective wins at Payback this past weekend. Lana spent much of her career in WWE ahead of her release back in 2021, and the former Total Divas star made some friends during that time.

Lana has made it clear that she has remained friends with many of the female wrestlers in the company and appears to be still keeping up with the product.

Will CJ Perry be handed a new name following her move from WWE to AEW?

CJ Perry's surprise debut at AEW All Out last night came as a shock to many fans, who didn't believe that she would want to follow her husband over All Elite.

Perry has been a free agent for over a year but seemingly decided now was the best time and jumped straight into a storyline with her husband.

The former Lana appeared in the ring following Miro's win over Powerhouse Hobbs at All Out pay-per-view. She then assaulted Hoobs with a chair before her husband used that chair himself and forced Hoobs to leave the ring. Perry wasn't mentioned by name as part of the show.

Do you think Lana will change her name in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

