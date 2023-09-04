Judgment Day member confesses how "wild" his WWE Payback title win was

A member of The Judgment Day has taken to social media to discuss his team's title win at WWE Payback, calling the victory "wild."

At Payback, Finn Balor and Damian Priest finally got on the same page, defeating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a brutal Steet City Street match that spilled out all over the arena.

The duo now join stablemates Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, who already hold championship gold. Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion.

Damian Priest is also the holder of the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. The Puerto Rican superstar has now taken to Twitter to remind fans that he is the first person to hold the briefcase and the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the same time.

"Remember that time I became the 1st person in history to have the #MITB briefcase and both #WWERaw & #Smackdown tag team titles? Good times. I am now the @WWE Undisputed Señor Money In The Bank World tag team Champion. Wild stuff!" He said.

Finn Balor reacts to The Judgment Day's title win at WWE Payback

However, the title win was also a landmark achievement for Finn Balor, who became a Grand Slam Champion.

Balor has previously won the Universal Championship, the United States Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship. Tag Team gold was the last on his checklist to become Grand Slam. The Irishman took to Instagram to react with a three-word message.

"GRAND SLAM FINN," He wrote.

Check out Balor's Instagram post below:

Who would you like to see The Judgment Day defend their titles against? Let us know in the comments below!

