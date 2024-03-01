Former WWE Superstar was let go by police despite being violent in a restaurant, recalls Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) recently recounted an incident when a former WWE Superstar was not confronted by the police despite slapping another person in a restaurant.

The star in question is Dick Slater. Apart from having performed in the Stamford-based promotion, he was also a part of WCW for a considerable period of time. He passed away in October 2018 due to heart complications.

Slater apparently had quite a quick temper. While speaking on SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell recalled an incident in Puerto Rico when Dick Slater had slapped a person for disagreeing with him. However, he was not confronted by the police despite the nature of the incident.

"Dick has done this. When he disagreed with ya, he'd reach over and slap ya. I saw him do that to a guy in Puerto Rico one day. We weren't even at a bar, we was in a restuarant. And the guy comes in (mimics blabbering) and he got up and open hand slapped that guy. I said wooo, and the police were right outside. Guess what they did, nothing. Let him slide. They went, 'Ooh that is Dicky, it's okay, it's okay' and they left. So if you knew Dicky, you knew not to p*ss him off." [2:03 onwards]

Dutch Mantell also spoke about another WWE legend's decision to retire

Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) recently made a comment about not wrestling anymore. According to Dutch Mantell, this was a perfectly reasonable decision.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran stated:

"Well, he wants to be done because all he can do now is guest slots. His name would still mean something on the card. But [he could return] if he did wanna come back and do something and gets in a little bit of decent shape."

As of now, it remains to be seen whether The Big Red Machine will appear in WWE sometime in the future.

