WWE legend Kane opens up about potential return

Glen Jacobs, formerly known as WWE Superstar Kane, doesn't envision himself returning to the ring but has not ruled out the possibility.

The Hall of Famer had a remarkable career as a WWE Superstar. He provided countless memories to wrestling fans as The Undertaker's storyline brother and is a former WWE Champion. After hanging up his wrestling boots, Kane has become a successful politician in Tennessee. The veteran has not competed in a match since the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble but recently teased that his career may not be over.

Speaking with David Gornoskoski, the Mayer of Knox County admitted that he is unlikely to return to the squared circle. However, the former champion added to "never say never" in the wrestling business, so he will always leave the door open for a return.

"I am probably not getting in the ring. I watch it now and I'm amazed at how athletic everybody is. I don't think my body can take that kind of punishment anymore, you know? We always say never say never. So I leave the door open to many different things," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

WWE legend Kane comments on Sting's upcoming retirement

Wrestling legend Sting's incredible career as a professional wrestler will be coming to an end at AEW Revolution 2024 next month. He and Darby Allin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Championship and will defend the titles against The Young Bucks in his final match.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Kane commented on Sting's retirement and noted that he never got the opportunity to have a match with the legend.

The Big Red Machine said that he has always been a fan of Sting and jokingly added that he would have defeated him if they ever had a match:

"I just wanna tell him [Sting] what a big fan I am of his, man. Hall of Famer, of course. I'm a Hall of Famer too. Kane would have taken him eventually [if they fought]! Yeah, of course! I don't know. Sting's a tremendous, tremendous performer. One of the greatest ever." [From 02:10 – 02:28]

You can check out the video below:

Many legends of the past have come back for one more match over the years. It will be interesting to see if Kane ever decides to return to a WWE ring sometime down the line.

